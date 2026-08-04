Barrow Hanley Global Share Active ETF Resumes Trading Following Brief Pause

Barrow Hanley Global Share Active ETF (ASX:GLOB), a fund that invests in global equities with the aim of outperforming its benchmark through active management, announced today that trading in its units has recommenced following a brief pause. Perpetual Investment Management Limited, the Responsible Entity for the fund, confirmed the lifting of the pause, which was initiated earlier in the day to investigate a Portfolio Composition File (PCF) issue.

The brief pause in trading, which occurred earlier today on 04 August 2026, was enacted by Perpetual Investment Management Limited to investigate a specific technical anomaly. The issue centered around the fund’s Portfolio Composition File (PCF), a vital component for Exchange Traded Funds. The PCF provides daily, transparent details regarding the fund’s underlying portfolio holdings and their respective weightings, which is essential for accurate pricing, arbitrage activities, and informed decision-making by market participants.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited moved swiftly to address the identified PCF issue. Following a thorough and prompt investigation, the Responsible Entity confirmed that the technical anomaly has been fully resolved, ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the fund’s data. As a direct result of this resolution, trading in Barrow Hanley Global Share Active ETF (ASX:GLOB) units can recommence immediately on the Australian Securities Exchange. Perpetual Investment Management Limited concluded by extending its apologies for any inconvenience the brief trading pause may have caused to investors and other market participants.