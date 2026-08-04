Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX: BMR) has announced further high-grade silver-lead-zinc-indium mineralisation results from its Torpy’s discovery, part of the Ruddygore Project in North Queensland. Ballymore Resources is a Queensland-focused exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of gold and base metals projects. The company explores for a range of commodities including gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc across its various projects. The announcement follows assays from the first two holes of a 22-hole drilling campaign, confirming broad zones of massive sulphide mineralisation that extend known deposits closer to the surface and support an emerging high-grade shoot model.

Significant drill intersections from these initial results include BTPRC010, which yielded 14 metres grading 76.6 g/t silver, 3.43% lead, 2.32% zinc, and 3.7 g/t indium from 76 metres downhole. This intersection contained a higher-grade zone of 3 metres at 249.6 g/t silver, 12.19% lead, 6.05% zinc, and 8.3 g/t indium from 79 metres. Hole BTPRC011 intersected 29 metres at 71.3 g/t silver, 3.64% lead, 2.19% zinc, and 7.1 g/t indium from 105 metres, including 13 metres at 104.9 g/t silver, 4.59% lead, 3.57% zinc, and 13.27 g/t indium from 120 metres. Individual samples within these zones returned grades as high as 434.4 g/t silver and 27.09% lead.

Ballymore Managing Director, Mr David A-Izzeddin, stated that Torpy’s continues to deliver, extending high-grade mineralisation closer to the surface and providing further evidence of multiple high-grade shoots. He noted these are only the first results from a larger drilling campaign, with numerous additional intersections still awaiting assay. Concurrently, gravity surveys, mapping, and rock-chip sampling programmes are continuing to identify new targets across the broader Torpy’s district, reinforcing the belief in the emerging discovery’s potential to advance towards a Mineral Resource definition.