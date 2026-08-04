ActivEX Uncovers High-Grade Gold, Silver and Base Metal Targets at Georgetown

ActivEX Limited (ASX: AIV), a gold and critical minerals explorer focused on discovering mineral resources, has announced significant high-grade gold, silver, and base metal targets following surficial geochemical sampling at its Georgetown Project in Queensland. The results, derived from 39 rock samples collected in June 2026 and analysed by ALS in Townsville, highlight several promising prospects for future exploration.

Key findings include a high-grade silver result of 221 g/t Ag with 5.81 g/t Au at the Tambo–Mountain Creek Prospect within Leichardt Creek. This area is interpreted to possess substantial aerial extent, though much of it is masked by transported sand cover. A standout result was also recorded at the Comet Prospect in Bridle Creek, yielding 14.4 g/t Au and 150 g/t Ag, where historical workings stretch over approximately one kilometre with shafts reaching depths of about 25 metres. Additional strong gold results include 7.32 g/t Au from Stockman and 5.29 g/t Au from Cleanskin Creek, both accompanied by associated silver and base metals.

Managing Director Mark Derriman commented that this second phase of exploration at Georgetown was aimed at assessing numerous historical workings across the Cleanskin Creek, Leichardt Creek, Stockman, and Bridle Creek tenements. He noted that the Comet and Comet West prospects at Bridle Creek, alongside the Tambo-Mountain Creek prospects at Leichardt Creek, represent the most extensive and compelling areas for follow-up. The company’s 2026/2027 exploration program will now focus on further surficial geochemical exploration, targeted geological mapping, ground-based geophysical surveys, and RC drilling of these high-priority geochemical, geophysical, and geological targets, especially where sand cover complicates direct sampling.