Globe Metals & Mining Limited (ASX: GBE) today announced it has entered into an unsecured working capital facility agreement for up to US$600,000. The facility was secured with Director Bo Tan, providing the company with additional short-term funding flexibility crucial for its operations. Globe Metals & Mining is an Australian company primarily focused on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. This financial arrangement aims to bolster the company’s general working capital position as it continues to progress its strategic objectives.

The principal terms of the facility outline that it is unsecured and carries an interest rate of 12% per annum. Interest will be calculated daily and payable monthly in arrears. Key operational details include a minimum drawdown amount of US$200,000, unless the lender agrees otherwise, with drawdowns requiring five business days’ notice. Repayment terms stipulate that each advance, along with its accrued interest, must be settled within three months of its respective drawdown date, or by 31 December 2026, whichever period concludes first. The maturity date for the entire facility is set for 31 December 2026, with early repayment permitted without penalty.

The facility agreement incorporates standard conditions precedent, representations and warranties, borrower undertakings, and events of default typical for a financing arrangement of this nature. Charles Altshuler, Interim CEO & CFO of Globe Metals & Mining, commented on the development. He conveyed the company’s appreciation for Director Bo Tan’s continued support, noting that the facility significantly enhances Globe’s financial flexibility and fortifies its short-term working capital as it pursues ongoing strategic initiatives.