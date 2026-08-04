Fulcrum Lithium Unveils Maiden Resource Estimate for Alkali Flats Project

Fulcrum Lithium Ltd (ASX: FUL), an emerging lithium exploration company focused on properties in Nevada, USA, has announced the completion and delivery of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Alkali Flats Lithium Project. The company, which is dedicated to discovering and developing lithium resources in a leading mining state, achieved this significant milestone within 12 months of the project’s discovery, following extensive exploration activities. The Alkali Flats project, comprising 802 lode claims over approximately 66 square kilometres, is strategically located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, near existing major lithium operations.

The MRE is underpinned by a comprehensive exploration programme, which included 63 drill holes – 58 Reverse Circulation (RC) and 5 diamond drill cores – completed across three phases from December 2024 to March 2026. This drilling data was complemented by 25 kilometres of Controlled Source Audio Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysical data. The deposit is hosted within the Siebert Formation claystones, specifically across the Upper Clay A (UCA) and Upper Clay B (UCB) geological domains, which are identified as the principal lithium-bearing units in the region.

Critically, the MRE has been assessed for Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE), supported by the shallow, flat-lying geometry of the mineralised horizons and their amenability to conventional open-pit mining methods. The project’s location within an established U.S. mining jurisdiction further enhances these prospects. Initial metallurgical test work has also demonstrated promising results, with lithium extractions ranging from 66% to 91% achieved via a 4-hour sulfuric acid leach at 60 degrees Celsius. The MRE, effective July 2026, is reported above a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade and has been classified into Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories, reflecting the level of geological confidence and data density.