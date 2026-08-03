EROAD Appoints David Leach as New Chief Executive Officer

EROAD Limited (NZX/ASX: ERD), a hardware-enabled SaaS company delivering safety, compliance, sustainability, and efficiency solutions for complex vehicle fleets, today announced the appointment of David Leach as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 12 October 2026. EROAD’s connected platform is utilised by commercial and government operators across New Zealand, Australia, and North America to manage vehicles, assets, and drivers. Mr. Leach, a New Zealand-based technology executive with over two decades of experience in building and scaling technology businesses globally, currently serves as CEO of JAVLN, a cloud-based insurance software firm, and previously led Cin7 as CEO and Executive Director.

EROAD Executive Chair John Scott stated that Mr. Leach’s appointment followed a thorough and competitive search process. Mr. Scott highlighted Mr. Leach’s proven track record of scaling software businesses, building high-performing teams, and delivering disciplined growth, citing his work at Cin7 where annual recurring revenue expanded more than fivefold to over NZ$110 million. The Board is confident that Mr. Leach possesses the necessary experience, commercial judgment, and operational discipline to lead EROAD’s next phase, having undertaken significant work to strengthen the company’s foundations and leadership over the past year. John Scott will continue as Executive Chair for a limited period to ensure leadership continuity until Mr. Leach commences.

David Leach expressed his enthusiasm for joining EROAD at a pivotal stage in its evolution, seeing an opportunity for the company to lead the world in connected and smarter transportation. He outlined his focus on building EROAD’s AI-native platform, accelerating growth, improving customer outcomes, strengthening execution, and ensuring capital is invested for the highest returns for both customers and shareholders. Mr. Leach’s remuneration package includes a base salary of NZD $595,000 per annum, a short-term incentive with a target of 33% of base salary, and a long-term incentive with a target of 100% of base salary, alongside standard executive benefits.