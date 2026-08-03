Yen intervention exposes hidden fault lines in global portfolios

Japan and the US just intervened together for the first time in decades, and the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations says the fallout will hit global portfolios in ways in which few investors are prepared.

Nigel Green of deVere Group’s comments come as Tokyo and Washington confirmed their first joint yen-buying operation since 1998, after the currency slid to roughly 164 per dollar last week, its weakest point in almost 40 years, before rebounding sharply toward 156 following the coordinated action.

He says: “Markets are treating this as a currency issue, but it’s far bigger than that.

“When two of the world’s largest economies step into the market together for the first time in over a decade, they’re telling investors something about stress building beneath the surface of the global financial system, not just about an exchange rate.”

Japan may have deployed close to $59 billion defending the yen last Thursday alone, with a further suspected move on Friday, before Monday’s official confirmation sent the dollar tumbling roughly 1% against the currency.

“Every portfolio with exposure to Japanese equities, bonds or funding trades needs to look at this properly,” explains the deVere CEO.

“Investors who’ve spent years treating the yen as a stable, ultra-cheap funding currency are getting a sharp reminder that stability can end abruptly and without much warning.”

He points to the emphasis both governments placed on the Federal Reserve’s FIMA repo facility, which lets Japan raise dollar liquidity without selling US government debt outright.

“This detail tells you exactly where the real anxiety sits,” he comments.

“Japan holds more US Treasuries than any other country. Washington doesn’t want Tokyo forced into dumping them to fund its own currency defence. Protecting the yen and protecting the Treasury market have become the same job.

“If Japan had gone it alone and sold Treasuries at scale to raise dollars, it could have pushed yields higher at exactly the moment the US is already dealing with heavy borrowing costs. It’s the scenario both sides are working to avoid. The FIMA facility exists so Japan never has to make that trade-off. Call it currency diplomacy if you like, but it’s balance sheet management on both sides of the Pacific.”

10-year Treasury yields have climbed sharply since the start of the year, and Nigel Green argues the intervention should be read alongside that pressure rather than in isolation.

“A weak yen pushes Japanese investors and institutions to reassess how much they hold in yields overseas, it pressures Japanese government bond markets, and higher JGB yields have a habit of spilling into global borrowing costs.

“Investors focused purely on their domestic bond exposure are missing how connected these markets have become.”

He urges investors to treat the episode as a signal to stress test currency exposure now rather than after the next bout of volatility.

“Diversification across currencies, not just asset classes, is no longer optional,” Nigel Green says.

He also flags gold and other traditional havens as likely beneficiaries of the uncertainty.

“When two major central banks act jointly and openly say they’ll act again, that’s a clear signal volatility isn’t finished,” he says.

“Capital tends to move toward assets that don’t depend on any single government’s currency policy. We’d expect continued interest in gold, in broadly diversified international exposure, and in strategies built to withstand currency shocks rather than assume they won’t happen.”

Nigel Green concludes: “For years the yen’s weakness was treated as background noise.

“The last few days proved it can move to the centre of global markets overnight.

“Investors who adapt their portfolios now, building in genuine currency diversification and reducing overreliance on any one funding currency, will be far better positioned than those who wait for the next intervention to force their hand.”