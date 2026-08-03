SG Fleet Lobs $770m Bid for FleetPartners

ASX-listed SG Fleet has launched a substantial $770 million acquisition bid for rival FleetPartners, injecting significant movement into the local market today. SG Fleet, a prominent player in vehicle fleet management and leasing services, aims to expand its operational footprint and market share through this proposed acquisition, targeting a key competitor in the sector. Following the news of the offer, shares in FleetPartners surged by 16 per cent, reflecting strong investor optimism regarding the potential for the deal to proceed. The broader Australian share market, however, experienced declines near noon AEST, with the benchmark index retreating from earlier positions.

The general market downturn was notably influenced by a tumble in energy stocks, which reacted to reports of a pause in Middle East fighting, impacting global oil price forecasts. In contrast to the broader market sentiment, pub group Australian Venue Co (AVC) reported a healthy 27 per cent increase in profits. This positive financial outcome was primarily driven by strategic expansion initiatives across its portfolio and the successful implementation of its budget dining options, resonating well with consumers. AVC chief executive Paul Waterson highlighted that, excluding recent pub acquisitions, the company’s revenue grew by 7 per cent on a like-for-like basis, underscoring robust organic performance.

In other significant business developments, News Corp’s local executive chairman, Michael Miller, voiced strong opposition to the Australian government’s proposed changes to the big tech tax. Miller asserted that altering the definition of what type of revenue will be taxed would detrimentally affect the quality of journalism and local media operations. Concurrently, Australia’s luxury property market continues to face challenging conditions, evidenced by a significant $410,000 price drop that ultimately led to the sale of a beachfront home. This notable reduction for a property previously owned by former Dulux chairman Peter Kirby starkly illustrates how the current softening market is impacting high-end residential assets.