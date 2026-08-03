Galilee Energy Expands Zydeco-1 Targets to Three Following Drilling Update

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX: GLL) has announced a significant update regarding drilling activities at its Zydeco-1 well in Acadia Parish, Louisiana. Galilee Energy is targeting to become a mid-tier US Oil & Gas producer, commencing with the development of the Zydeco Gas Project in Louisiana, USA. In Australia, the company is the 100% owner of one of the largest uncontracted natural gas resources on the east coast of Australia, located within the Glenaras Gas Project in Queensland’s Galilee Basin. The Zydeco-1 well, initially designed for a single objective, has now expanded to a three-target well, encompassing Homeseeker B, the newly identified Stafford, and the primary Upper and Lower Tweedel gas-condensate objectives.

Initial drilling at Zydeco-1, which reached a measured depth of 9,393 feet, successfully confirmed the company’s geological model, encountering Homeseeker B on prognosis with elevated hydrocarbon indications. Critically, a new prospective interval, Stafford, was identified, yielding gas readings that saturated the rig’s detector above 5,000 units across its full interval. Although a mechanical issue, specifically stuck pipe, interrupted the drilling, it was confined to the open-hole section and did not compromise the geological results or existing well infrastructure.

Following a technical review, Galilee Energy will proceed with a sidetrack from the existing wellbore. This strategic decision will allow for a comprehensive evaluation of all three identified targets. The sidetrack is planned to be shorter and more capital-efficient, leveraging the retained surface casing, wellhead, and permits. The primary objective remains the Upper and Lower Tweedel targets, which hold unrisked prospective resources of up to 13.7 Bcf of gas and 610,000 barrels of condensate. Homeseeker B and Stafford now represent additional exploration upside. Galilee Energy Managing Director Joseph Graham noted that the project has grown into a broader opportunity.