Daily Special: Horizon Gold, Pepper Money, ClearVue Technologies, Riversgold, Avecho Biotechnology

Australian shares traded lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.2 per cent to 8,957.3 at 12.34pm AEST. The market pared steeper early losses after US President Donald Trump paused plans for further strikes against Iran, easing concerns over energy supply disruptions and sending Brent crude down to around US$79 a barrel. Energy stocks led the declines as lower oil prices weighed on Woodside and Santos, while financials also softened ahead of earnings season, with the major banks trading lower. Utilities provided the strongest support, led by Origin Energy, as investors rotated into more defensive sectors. In small cap company news,

Horizon Gold (ASX: HRN) returns broad high-grade drilling at Gum Creek

Horizon Gold (ASX: HRN) has reported multiple broad, high-grade gold intercepts from reverse circulation drilling at the Kingfisher, Hawk and Swan prospects within its Gum Creek Gold Project in Western Australia. Highlights included 23 metres at 5.26g/t gold and 45 metres at 1.24g/t gold from Kingfisher, with further strong results returned from Hawk and Swan. The company said the drilling supports resource expansion opportunities close to its proposed processing plant, with follow-up reverse circulation and diamond drilling planned ahead of updated resource estimates later this year.





Pepper Money (ASX: PPM) completes $15.4bn RAMS portfolio acquisition

Pepper Money (ASX: PPM) has confirmed completion of the consortium acquisition of Westpac’s RAMS home loan portfolio, which comprises approximately $15.4 billion in residential mortgages. Pepper has been appointed servicer of the portfolio and also holds a small investment in the acquisition vehicle. The transaction supports Pepper Money’s strategy to expand its capital-light servicing business, providing recurring earnings, greater operational scale and increased business diversification.





ClearVue Technologies (ASX: CPV) unveils global glazing manufacturing breakthrough

ClearVue Technologies (ASX: CPV) has announced a new manufacturing capability for its Gen 3 Vision Glass, enabling high-performance Low-E coatings to be applied after photovoltaic cells are laminated. The company believes the breakthrough is an industry first and significantly expands its access to the global commercial façade market. The process has been successfully validated with European glass processor AGC Interpane using existing production lines, allowing ClearVue’s energy-generating glass to be manufactured without specialised equipment. The company said the achievement supports large-scale commercial adoption of its building-integrated photovoltaic technology.

Riversgold (ASX: RGL) advances Kalgoorlie project approvals

Riversgold has completed additional heritage, flora and fauna clearance surveys at its Northern Zone Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, clearing key access and infrastructure corridors ahead of development approvals. The work supports the company’s planned Mine Development and Closure Proposal submission in early September. Management said the completed surveys provide greater confidence for infrastructure planning and represent another step towards advancing the project through the regulatory approval process.

Avecho Biotechnology (ASX: AVE) secures Japanese patent for CBD insomnia capsule

Avecho Biotechnology (ASX: AVE) has secured a Japanese patent for its proprietary TPM®-enhanced cannabidiol capsule, expanding intellectual property protection across three of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets alongside the United States and Europe. The patent strengthens protection for the company’s lead product through to 2041 in Japan as its Phase III insomnia trial progresses. Japan represents a significant commercial opportunity, with an estimated 14 million adults affected by insomnia. Avecho said patent applications remain under review in other major markets as it builds global protection to support future commercialisation and licensing.