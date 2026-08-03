Austral Resources Submits Binding Proposal to Acquire Hammer Metals

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1), a Queensland-focused copper producer and developer with dual processing capabilities, announced on 3 August 2026 the submission of a definitive written and binding proposal to acquire 100% of Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX). Hammer Metals, an active mineral explorer with a strategic tenement position in the Mount Isa mining district, is targeted for acquisition via a Scheme of Arrangement. The proposal offers Hammer shareholders an implied total value of A$0.087 per share, comprising 1.2903 Austral shares (valued at approximately A$0.080 per Hammer share) and A$0.007 attributable to a SpinCo demerger.

The Hammer Board, after consulting with its advisers, has unanimously determined Austral’s proposal to constitute a “Superior Proposal” relative to a competing offer. Larvotto Resources Limited now has a five-business-day matching period, expiring on 10 August 2026, during which Hammer cannot enter a definitive agreement with Austral. The proposed transaction aims to create a larger, Queensland-focused copper entity, leveraging Austral’s Rocklands processing infrastructure by integrating Hammer’s resource base, including the Kalman copper-gold-molybdenum-rhenium deposit located approximately 60km from Rocklands.

This strategic combination is expected to expand Austral’s resource inventory, enhance exploration capabilities, and foster operational synergies by utilising Austral’s existing regional presence. The proposal also includes the demerger of Hammer’s Western Australian gold assets into a new SpinCo entity for the benefit of Hammer shareholders. To support Hammer during the scheme period, Austral has offered a bridging funding facility of up to A$6 million. The scheme remains subject to customary conditions, including shareholder and court approvals, with an indicative implementation timeline in November 2026. Austral Chairman David Newling stated the transaction brings together complementary businesses, positioning the combined group for accelerated development and long-term value creation.