ASX Braces for Volatile Profit Season

The Australian market is approaching the August profit reporting season with palpable trepidation, as investors brace for what many market watchers predict will be a particularly volatile period. Analysts point to a confluence of factors, including stale earnings forecasts, potential economic surprises, and the growing influence of momentum trading and pod shops. Artificial intelligence is also expected to intensify volatility, with AI tools now scrutinising earnings releases for any signs of negativity, potentially punishing even nuanced language like “albeit.”

The underlying profit data itself offers little immediate excitement. While the S&P/ASX 200 is expected to see its first profit growth in four years, this largely hinges on the mining sector. Excluding resources, cumulative industrial earnings are forecast to rise by a modest 2.6 per cent, lagging Australia’s underlying inflation rate of 3.6 per cent. This backdrop of tepid economic growth, coupled with persistent inflationary pressures that the Reserve Bank is actively working to curb, further complicates the outlook. Federal government tax reforms have also reportedly weighed on already cautious consumer and housing sentiment.

Despite the gloomy outlook, this widespread pessimism could be the catalyst for the season’s biggest surprises. Many domestic cyclical valuations remain depressed, and a more than 60 per cent surge in ASX short interest over the past six months suggests shares could rebound sharply if companies deliver results or outlooks even marginally better than low expectations. Firms face tests from rising energy and labour costs, which have worsened since the February half-year, mirroring trends observed in the ongoing US reporting season.

Goldman Sachs analysts have identified potential upside and downside surprises. Opportunities may emerge in oversold healthcare stocks and companies benefiting from fading tariffs. However, caution surrounds some beloved retailers and firms facing weakening commodity prices or persistent operational challenges. The interplay of AI-driven scrutiny and evolving cost pressures will be a key determinant of outcomes.