Vista Group Elevates Full-Year Revenue Guidance Amidst Strong Market Share Expansion

Vista Group International Limited (ASX: VGL) today announced a strong half-year performance for the six months ending 30 June 2026, leading to an upgrade in its full-year revenue guidance. The company, a global leader in providing technology solutions to the international film industry, encompassing cinema management software, loyalty programs, film distribution software, and box office reporting, reported significant growth across key metrics. Total revenue increased by 12% to $86.3 million, with recurring revenue up 14% to $80.1 million and SaaS revenue soaring 38% to $43.5 million. Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) also rose by 17% to $170.1 million, alongside a 24% increase in EBITDA to $12.4 million.

The period was marked by an expansion of Vista Group’s Contracted Enterprise Market Share from 46% to 48%, solidifying its global leadership position. This growth was bolstered by significant client agreements, including Vista Cloud adoptions for Cinépolis Mexico, Cineworld, and Cineplexx. Notably, Cinemex returned to Vista Group, adding over 300 net new sites. The embedded payments solution, Vista Payments, has also gained momentum, now estimated to have more than $2 million in contracted ARR with 11 clients live.

Following its strong first-half results and favourable macro conditions, including foreign exchange, Vista Group has raised its 2026 revenue guidance to between $179 million and $184 million, up from the original forecast of $176 million to $182 million. Stuart Dickinson, Vista Group CEO, highlighted the building momentum in Vista Cloud and the company’s ability to convert its cloud pipeline at pace. He expressed confidence in both the industry’s outlook and Vista Group’s continued growth, citing a positive box office environment and a strong upcoming film slate, while the company remains on track for an 18%-20% EBITDA margin for FY26.