Vista Group Elevates Revenue Guidance Amidst Strong Market Share Growth

Vista Group International Ltd (ASX: VGL) has announced a robust performance for the half-year ending 30 June 2026, revealing expanding market share, accelerating cloud adoption, and an uplifted full-year revenue guidance. The New Zealand-founded company, listed on both the NZX and ASX, is a global leader in providing technology solutions to the international film industry, encompassing cinema management software, loyalty programs, and film distribution tools. These strong results underscore Vista Group’s ability to execute its strategic objectives effectively, reinforcing its position in the global market.

During the period, Vista Group significantly increased its Contracted Enterprise Market Share from 46% to 48%, solidifying its global leadership. This expansion was buoyed by key client agreements for its Vista Cloud platform, including major deals with Cinépolis Mexico, Cineworld, and Cineplexx. Notably, Cinemex also rejoined Vista Group, adding over 300 net new sites through a combination of Vista Classic and Data Empowerment solutions, further reinforcing the demand for the company’s advanced offerings and cloud transition growth strategy.

Financially, the first half of 2026 saw total revenue climb 12% to $86.3 million, with recurring revenue increasing by 14% to $80.1 million and SaaS revenue surging 38% to $43.5 million. Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached $170.1 million, up 17% from the previous year. EBITDA grew 24% to $12.4 million, reflecting improved operating leverage. Bolstered by this strong performance and favourable foreign exchange conditions, Vista Group has upgraded its 2026 revenue guidance to between $179 million and $184 million, up from the initial forecast of $176 million to $182 million, while maintaining its EBITDA margin target of 18%-20% for FY26.