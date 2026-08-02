Vista Group Reports Revenue Growth Amid Continued Net Loss for First Half

Vista Group International Limited (ASX: VGL) has released its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, showing an increase in revenue while reporting a continued net loss. Vista Group International Limited is a global leader in providing software solutions to the film industry. Its products span cinema management, film distribution, and moviegoer engagement. For the first half of the 2026 financial year, the New Zealand-headquartered company posted total revenue from continuing operations of NZ$86.3 million, an uplift of 12.1% compared to the same period in the prior year. This revenue growth highlights ongoing activity across its global operations.

Despite the positive movement in top-line revenue, Vista Group recorded a net loss from continuing operations of NZ$1.5 million. This figure represents a 25.0% increase in losses when contrasted with the previous corresponding period. The total net loss for the period also stands at NZ$1.5 million. In a related financial decision, the company announced that no interim dividend would be paid to shareholders for this reporting period, aligning with the interim financial performance.

Further details within the announcement indicated that net tangible assets per quoted equity security were negative NZ$0.03050708 as of 30 June 2026. This marks a further decline from the negative NZ$0.01716671 reported in the prior comparable period. These unaudited interim financial statements and the accompanying 2026 Interim Report provide a complete picture for investors and should be read in conjunction with this market announcement. The results are presented in New Zealand Dollars, reflecting the company’s primary listing and operational base. Matt Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, is the authorised contact for this announcement.