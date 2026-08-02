Briscoe Group Reports Resilient First-Half Sales Growth

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX: BGP), a New Zealand-based retailer specialising in sporting goods and homewares, has announced its unaudited sales results for the second quarter and first half ended 26 July 2026. The company reported a third consecutive quarter of positive sales growth, with second-quarter group sales reaching $193.4 million, an increase of 0.25% compared to the prior corresponding period. For the first half, group sales stood at $374.2 million, marking a 0.79% increase on the previous year. Briscoe Group also anticipates a reported net profit after tax of not less than $27 million for the six-month period.

The company’s sporting goods division delivered a strong performance, with sales increasing by 4.84% for the quarter and 2.56% for the first half, supported by significant sporting events. Homewares sales, however, saw a decline of 2.17% for the quarter and 0.30% for the half, attributed to a milder start to winter and broader pressures on discretionary spending. Online sales continued their positive momentum, growing by 2.07% (a $1.5 million increase) in the first half, now comprising 19.60% of total group sales. Furthermore, Briscoe Group launched a new rewards system for its Rebel Club loyalty scheme during the period, aiming to enhance customer engagement and transaction value.

Gross profit percentage is expected to show further progress against last year’s decline, with a projected reduction of around 57 basis points against the prior corresponding period for the first half, a notable improvement from the 115 basis point decline reported for the full year last year. Inventory levels remain well controlled, anticipated to be approximately $1 million below last year. Profitability for the first half will reflect several anticipated items, including lower net interest income, and additional operating costs related to a new distribution centre and SAP S/4HANA implementation, partially offset by a lease accounting benefit from surrendering the previous distribution centre lease.

Managing Director Rod Duke noted the sales resilience achieved despite challenging economic conditions. These costs represent strategic investments in the Group’s future operating capability, with substantial benefits expected to emerge this year and next. The company remains confident in its strategic direction and financial position, with half-year results, including an interim dividend declaration, expected to be released on 16 September 2026.