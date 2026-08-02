Middle East Conflict Shadows ASX Reporting Season

ASX investors brace for a volatile reporting season, starting this week, as escalating Middle East conflict casts a pall over sentiment. Persistent inflation and aggressive rate hikes continue to hurt consumer confidence. Futures indicated a 1 per cent fall for the S&P/ASX 200 on Monday, despite US President Donald Trump’s temporary de-escalation on Iran. The benchmark index eked out a 0.1 per cent gain on Friday, securing a 2.3 per cent rise for July amidst global uncertainty.

Renewed Middle East conflict has significantly impacted global markets, driving oil to its largest monthly gain since March. Escalations, including Red Sea shipping risks and regional strikes, underscore rising geopolitical tensions. Datt Capital’s Emanuel Datt noted this “uptick in conflict… is likely to affect market confidence here in Australia,” predicting “any weaker results will be sold off as investors take a more conservative stance.” This instability drove the Reserve Bank of Australia’s aggressive rate-hiking cycle, pushing up construction costs and dampening local consumer confidence.

Australian property prices have tumbled under economic strain, making REA Group a key focus this week. REA Group is a leading digital property advertising business, connecting people with property across Australia and Asia. It operates real estate websites and apps, providing property information and advertising services. Reporting on Thursday, its results will offer a crucial gauge of the cooling housing market, particularly following three interest rate rises and federal budget changes. ETF Shares chief executive Cliff Man emphasised that management’s guidance on listing volumes and mortgage activity will provide vital insights for property and banking. Furniture retailer Nick Scali’s Friday results will also be watched for clues on consumer health.

Other notable companies reporting this week include Pinnacle and Light & Wonder on Wednesday, Beach Energy and AMP on Thursday, and James Hardie and Resmed on Friday. Man suggested a strong Resmed result could boost confidence in the broader healthcare sector, potentially lifting names like CSL and Cochlear.