Financial commentators widely interpreted the US Treasury yield spike this week as a “credibility warning” for Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh. After the Fed held its cash rate steady, 30-year US Treasury yields surged to 5.23 per cent, their highest since 2007. Many suggested investors were punishing Warsh for tough inflation talk without action. However, an alternative, more strategic interpretation of the chairman’s approach is now emerging.

America faces a significant inflation challenge, with six-month annualised core inflation at 3.8 per cent, nearly double the Fed’s 2 per cent target. This trend, driven by structural factors like technology prices, a tight labour market, and an AI infrastructure build-out, has persisted for over five years. Chairman Warsh operates under an implicit political constraint, likely promising no rate hikes before the November mid-term elections.

Despite constraints, Warsh strategically tightens financial conditions. He employs maximally hawkish rhetoric, abolishes forward guidance, and maximises policy uncertainty, prompting markets to price in fears. This led to significant bear steepening of the US Treasury curve, pushing up long-end yields. For American borrowers, this translates to tangible rate hikes via higher mortgage and corporate borrowing costs, doing the Fed’s work without adjusting the cash rate.

Evidence confirms this is a deliberate strategy, not a credibility crisis, as 10-year break-even inflation rates remain anchored at 2.28 per cent. The sell-off concentrates in real yields and term premia, suggesting market belief in the Fed’s long-term inflation control. Post-midterms, Warsh will likely gain greater freedom. Futures markets already price further tightening by December, aligning with a US economy driven by a low jobless rate and an AI-led investment boom.