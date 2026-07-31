The dynamic world of artificial intelligence investing recently saw a dramatic turnaround with the swift collapse and subsequent rescue of Leopold Aschenbrenner’s hedge fund, Situational Awareness. Just a month prior, the 24-year-old investor’s fund was reportedly up 439 per cent year-to-date by the end of June, and more than 1000 per cent since its inception in June 2024, attracting $US20 billion in funds under management. Situational Awareness, a hedge fund running concentrated bets on artificial intelligence, focused on players in AI infrastructure, data centre power, and neocloud operations, including memory giant SanDisk and Australian-born SharonAI.

The tide began to turn amid growing scepticism regarding AI demand and rising AI token costs, which weighed on the sector. This was compounded by the emergence of a new Chinese AI model, Kimi K3, raising questions about the future of the US AI ecosystem. Korean markets, heavily invested in AI-related growth, entered a deep bear market, while the US 30-year Treasury bond yield surged to a 19-year high. Meta Platforms missed revenue and earnings expectations, failing to articulate returns on its AI spending. Situational Awareness’s largest holding, SanDisk, despite being up 269 per cent from the start of the year, crashed 56 per cent in a month, with CoreWeave and Iren down 51 per cent and 56 per cent respectively from their June peaks.

The fund’s financial difficulties intensified rapidly, leading to discussions with major Wall Street players. By Thursday night, hedge fund giant Citadel, led by Ken Griffin, acquired Situational Awareness’s $US16 billion public equity portfolio. Aschenbrenner reportedly retains his private investments, including a $US5 billion stake in Anthropic. In a twist of fate, shortly after the acquisition, Microsoft posted impressive results, restoring confidence in AI investment returns, with its stock surging 16 per cent. This contributed to broader relief rallies, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index soaring 8 per cent and individual AI stocks like SanDisk and Iren experiencing significant gains.

The rapid rise and fall of Situational Awareness underscore critical lessons for investors, highlighting the inherent risks of concentrated bets and the use of leverage to boost returns. Market strategists suggest AI investing should be viewed as a series of “rolling bubbles” that will regularly inflate and deflate. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the speed at which fortunes can change in a world dominated by rapidly evolving technology investments, emphasising the need for diversification and careful navigation of emerging themes.