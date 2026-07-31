ASX Rallies, Deep Yellow Eyes Uranium Boom

Australian shares are experiencing their most significant weekly advance since April, with the benchmark ASX index rising buoyed by strong performances from the mining sector. By near noon AEST, the market was consolidating gains, though individual companies saw varied movements. Iron ore giant Fortescue Metals Group recorded a notable fall following the announcement of a $747 million impairment. Concurrently, energy major Origin Energy highlighted increasing demand from data centres, signaling potential growth areas. This market activity sets the stage as investors anticipate the upcoming corporate reporting season.

In related market news, the discussion around nuclear energy’s role in Australia continues, with Deep Yellow’s new CEO, Greg Field, firmly stating “absolutely not” to the prospect of local nuclear reactors. Deep Yellow is an Australian uranium exploration and development company, focused on projects primarily in Namibia, aiming to become a significant multi-mine uranium producer. Mr. Field emphasized the expanding global market for uranium, advocating for an easing of state-level bans on mining the essential nuclear power feedstock within Australia. This stance underscores the company’s international market focus despite local policy constraints.

Meanwhile, Wall Street witnessed the rapid implosion of a prominent hedge fund that was heavily invested in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Led by a 24-year-old, the firm had recently gained significant attention, only for its fortunes to reverse dramatically with the sudden downturn in AI-related investments. This event serves as a stark reminder of the inherent volatility and risks associated with highly speculative market trends, particularly within the fast-moving technology sector. The swift collapse highlights the precarious nature of quick gains in an unpredictable financial landscape.