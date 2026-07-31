HeraMED Advances US Commercialisation with Positive Lee Health Pilot and Philips Partnership

HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD), a medical data and technology company transforming women’s and maternity care, today released its Q2 FY26 quarterly activities and cashflow report. The company, which provides a platform utilising hardware and software for prenatal and postpartum experiences, reported significant US commercialisation progress. MD & CEO Anoushka Gungadin emphasised advancing key opportunities with Lee Health and Philips during the quarter.

A major highlight was the successful completion of the six-month Phase 1 program with Lee Health for its Digital Pregnancy Journey. The pilot showed strong patient acceptance and improved operational efficiency, confirming a digital-first pregnancy pathway can reduce in-person visits while maintaining engagement. Outcomes included 92% virtual adoption, 100% likelihood to recommend, a program Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60, and freeing 3-5 prenatal appointment slots per pregnancy. HeraMED and Lee Health are now progressing Phase 2 deployment.

Concurrently, HeraMED continued discussions with Philips towards an expanded commercial agreement, building on their November 2025 foundation. This partnership involves joint business development, coordinated hospital engagement, and presentations of HeraCARE and HeraBEAT. Both parties are also positioning solutions for opportunities from the US$50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program, supporting remote and maternal care technologies. Direct business development with other US health systems also advanced.

Financially, HeraMED maintained a disciplined operating cost base, reducing its quarterly operating cash outflow to A$638,000, a 25% decrease. The company concluded the June quarter with a cash balance of A$2.93 million, providing an estimated 4.6 quarters of funding. Net proceeds of A$0.489 million were secured from Tranche 2 of a placement, alongside A$36,000 from option exercises. Payments to related parties amounted to A$154,000.