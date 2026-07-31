Australian Strategic Materials Dispatches Supplementary Scheme Booklet for Energy Fuels Acquisition

Australian Strategic Materials Limited (ASX: ASM), an ASX-listed company focused on critical minerals projects, has announced the dispatch of its Supplementary Scheme Booklet. This update pertains to the proposed acquisition by EFR Critical Materials Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Fuels Inc., of 100% of ASM’s fully paid ordinary shares via a members’ scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and 100% of ASM’s quoted options (ASX: ASMO) through a separate, concurrent creditors’ scheme of arrangement (Option Scheme). These two arrangements are collectively referred to as the Schemes.

The Supplementary Scheme Booklet, which received approval from the Federal Court of Australia, is being dispatched to ASM Securityholders today, July 31, 2026. Securityholders who have elected electronic communications will receive an email with access instructions, while those opting for physical communications will receive a printed copy by post. Other securityholders will receive a letter detailing online access and how to lodge proxy forms. The document is crucial and requires immediate attention, to be read in conjunction with the original Scheme Booklet. It includes updated information, notably a Replacement Independent Expert’s Report, assessing the Schemes’ continued best interests for ASM Securityholders.

Rescheduled Scheme Meetings are now set for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at Dexus Place Perth. The Share Scheme Meeting will commence at 11:30 am (AWST). Eligibility to vote for the Share Scheme is for shareholders registered by 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on Monday, August 10, 2026. The Option Scheme Meeting will follow, beginning at the later of 12:00 pm (AWST) or the conclusion of the Share Scheme Meeting, with optionholders registered by the same August 10 deadline eligible to vote. ASM Securityholders who have already submitted a valid proxy form and do not wish to change their vote do not need to take any action, as existing valid proxies will remain effective unless withdrawn. The ASM Directors continue their unanimous recommendation to vote in favour of the Schemes, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert’s conclusion.