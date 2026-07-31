Clime Investment Management Reports Strong FY26 Performance and Strategic Completion

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX: CIW) has released its June Quarter Update, detailing significant progress across its financial and strategic objectives. The company, an investment management and asset consulting firm, reported a marked improvement in investment outcomes and anticipates a material performance fee from Clime Capital Limited. Following a strong profit performance in the 2026 financial year, the Board has provided guidance for a final dividend of 0.5 cents per share, subject to audit review.

The announcement highlights that the Group’s strategic transformation, initiated approximately eighteen months ago, is now substantially complete. Clime has successfully transitioned from a complex structure of sub-scale products and businesses to a streamlined, mandate-led investment and asset consulting model. This strategic shift was driven by four core principles: simplifying the operating model, improving investment performance, strengthening governance, and allocating capital where Clime holds a competitive advantage. This refocus aims to reduce operational complexity and enhance scalability.

Key initiatives completed during the year include the sale of the retail client book, the establishment of a strategic partnership for Clime Advice AFSL, and a restructuring of its investment in James Street Private Wealth. Further actions saw the sale of the Clime International and All Cap Funds, terms agreed for the sale of the Vertium Fund, and the restructuring of Clime SMA and MDA product solutions into a strategic joint venture. These efforts have materially reduced operational complexity while improving the Group’s scalability, contributing to the expected strong profit result for FY26. Investment performance across the Group improved, with Clime Capital Limited delivering a gross portfolio return of 17%.

Funds Under Management & Advice (FUM&A) stood at approximately $2.502 billion as of June 30, 2026, a 1.4% decrease over the quarter. For FY27, Clime’s focus will shift towards expanding asset consulting mandates, growing recurring institutional revenue, and integrating strategic partnerships, building on its strengthened platform for long-term shareholder value.