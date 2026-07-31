Cauldron Energy Reports Significant Uranium Mineralisation Expansion at Yanrey Project

Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX: CXU), an ASX-listed uranium-focussed company, wholly owns the Yanrey Uranium Project, a significant exploration area covering approximately 1,493 square kilometres in Western Australia’s mineral-rich region. The company announced on 31 July 2026 that further drilling results at its Manyingee North deposit, part of the Yanrey Uranium Project, have substantially expanded the known uranium mineralisation. Results from 13 additional drillholes (26YRAC015 to 26YRAC027) confirm the presence of a second high-grade zone and indicate mineralisation extends across the entire width of the palaeochannel.

The 2026 drill program’s ‘step-out’ exploration has extended the Manyingee North deposit’s mineralisation an additional 2,500 metres northwards and 550 metres to the south, effectively quadrupling its strike length. The width of mineralisation encountered has also expanded to 1,200 metres, reaching the limits of current drilling within the Manyingee North Palaeochannel. All 44 holes drilled on the E08/1489 tenement in the 2025 and 2026 programs have intersected uranium mineralisation above the cut-off grade, with the mineralisation remaining open in all directions. Cauldron suggests that exploration data indicates the entire palaeochannel is mineralised and could extend for several kilometres further north.

Manyingee North currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 14.9 million tonnes containing 9.8 million pounds of eU3O8 at an average grade of 297 ppm. Cauldron believes that mineralisation from its Manyingee North deposit connects with Paladin Energy’s nearby Manyingee Deposit. Cauldron CEO Jonathan Fisher remarked on the strong start to the 2026 drill program, noting that all 25 holes drilled have returned mineralisation at Manyingee North, extending the deposit to 4 kilometres of strike and up to 1,200 metres in width across the entire palaeochannel. He expressed confidence that the Manyingee North Deposit will continue to grow significantly with further drilling.