Calix Secures Final A$5.7 Million Payment from PLS Amid Mid-Stream Plant Commissioning Progress

Calix Limited (ASX: CXL), an Australian industrial technology company transforming the way the world’s essential materials are made, has announced the receipt of a second and final A$5.7 million cash payment from PLS Group Limited (ASX: PLS). Calix’s patented platform technology is designed to enable flexible energy use and electric heating, more efficient resource use, and the capture of unavoidable carbon dioxide emissions, driving sustainable solutions across various industrial sectors. This payment, confirmed on 31 July 2026, fulfills the terms of the restructure agreement for the Mid-Stream Project, which was initially executed on 20 April 2026.

The Mid-Stream Demonstration Plant, central to this project, marked a significant milestone with its official opening on 5 June 2026. Located at PLS’ Pilgangoora Operation, the opening event underscored the project’s importance, attended by prominent figures including Western Australia Premier Hon. Roger Cook MLA and then Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) Chair, Justin Punch. This facility represents a key step in advancing critical mineral processing capabilities.

Commissioning of the plant is reportedly proceeding to schedule, demonstrating consistent progress since its inauguration. Calix has confirmed the successful completion of full heat cycles for its electric calciner. These crucial tests validated the unit’s power draw and heating range performance, ensuring alignment with its precise design specifications and proving its readiness for operational demands. Looking ahead, the company anticipates achieving its first spodumene calcination and subsequent lithium phosphate production during the September quarter of 2026, marking a pivotal step towards the project’s broader operational goals and demonstrating the commercial viability of its advanced processing technology.