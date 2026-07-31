Felix Gold Reports Significant Progress in Alaskan Antimony and Gold Operations

Felix Gold Limited (ASX: FXG), an Australian gold and antimony exploration and development company focused on projects in Alaska, has released its Quarterly Activities Report for June 2026, highlighting significant operational and strategic progress. The company advanced bulk sample extraction at its Bundtzen Vein, moved material for potential toll treatment, and established a key US-based entity for antimony refining and metal production.

During the quarter, open-cut extraction of massive stibnite commenced at the Bundtzen Vein, with the material hand-sorted, graded, and bagged into one-tonne bulk bags. This direct shipping ore has been transported to Seattle and is now positioned for toll treatment, pending commercial agreements. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources also accepted the Treasure Creek project into its Office of Project Management and Permitting coordinated approvals process, advancing permitting for expanded operations. Exploration activities at NW Array yielded promising results, with final 2025 assays returning 29.26 metres at 2.16 grams per tonne gold, including 21.03 metres at 2.83 grams per tonne gold.

Strategically, Felix Gold incorporated Frontier Antimony Refinery Corp. in Delaware as its wholly-owned US refining, metal production, and marketing platform. This new entity is assessing the viability of constructing its own US smelter, with feasibility work and site selection progressing materially. Executive Director Joseph Webb articulated the objective to commence small-scale mining by the end of the first half of 2027 and target a US domestic smelter to be operational by the end of 2027, establishing a US ore-to-US metal supply chain. Corporate updates included the appointment of Ernst & Young as auditor, subject to shareholder approval. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $4.5 million, ending the quarter with a balance of $9.6 million.