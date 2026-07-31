ClearView Wealth Acquisition by Zurich Now Effective

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX: CVW) has confirmed that the scheme of arrangement for its acquisition by Zurich Financial Services Australia Limited (Zurich) is now effective. ClearView Wealth Limited, which provides a range of financial services including life insurance, superannuation, investment, and advice solutions to Australians, announced it had lodged with ASIC an office copy of the orders from the Supreme Court of New South Wales approving the members’ scheme. As a direct consequence, official quotation of, and trading in, ClearView Shares on the ASX is expected to be suspended from the close of trading on Thursday, 31 July 2026, marking a pivotal step in the transaction.

In conjunction with the scheme becoming effective, ClearView shareholders registered on the company’s share register as at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, will be eligible for a special dividend. This fully franked special dividend of $0.05 per ClearView Share will be paid on Wednesday, 12 August 2026. The determination to pay this dividend was conditional on the scheme of arrangement achieving effectiveness, a condition that has now been met.

Following the payment of the special dividend, ClearView Shareholders registered on the ClearView Share Register as at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 13 August 2026, designated as the Scheme Record Date, will be entitled to receive the scheme consideration. This consideration comprises A$0.60 in cash for each ClearView Share held at the specified record date. The implementation of the scheme, which includes the payment of this consideration, is currently anticipated to occur on Thursday, 20 August 2026. The Scheme Consideration was adjusted from an initial A$0.65 per share to A$0.60 per share, reflecting the distribution of the special dividend as outlined in the scheme implementation deed. Shareholders may also be able to realise benefits from franking credits attached to the special dividend.