Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh has ignited controversy proposing to outsource monetary policy to financial markets. Warsh argues the Fed should act as a referee, not influencing market expectations. He suggests ending forward guidance on interest rates and avoiding explanations of the central bank’s monetary policy reaction function.

This unconventional approach draws criticism. Opponents argue that without understanding the Fed’s reaction function, markets will poorly assess how economic data influences policy. This renders monetary policy less efficient, prone to error, and slower, weakening its economic impact. Such silence, critics warn, risks muddled expectations, volatility, and higher risk premia.

The strategy threatens Fed credibility. Following Warsh’s press conference, market reactions showed lower short-term rate expectations, higher risk premia, and inflation expectations. Warsh missed an opportunity to rebuild confidence by not tightening sooner, raising concerns any future tightening appears forced. Relying on rising longer-term rates to do the Fed’s work is seen as inefficient, potentially signalling eroding confidence in its inflation commitment.

Looking ahead, markets anticipate a two-thirds chance of a 25 basis-point increase in September’s FOMC meeting. The Fed will likely need to tighten soon, given its non-restrictive stance, inflation mandate miss, and perceived credibility risk. Bill Dudley, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Coinbase Global advisory council member, offered insights.