Daily Special: Immutep, Clever Culture Systems, RAS Technology Holdings, Synertec, White Energy

Australian shares traded lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 49 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 8996.10 at 12.15pm AEST. The market pulled back from a five-month high after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while rising bond yields and renewed Middle East tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

Real estate and retail stocks led the declines, with Stockland, Charter Hall, Wesfarmers and JB Hi-Fi retreating, while Macquarie also traded lower. Energy stocks outperformed as higher geopolitical tensions supported oil prices, lifting Woodside and Santos, while Domino’s Pizza surged on stronger-than-expected earnings guidance and Ampol gained after reporting improved refining earnings.

In small cap company news:

Immutep highlights clinical progress and strong cash position

Immutep (ASX: IMM) highlighted continued progress across its immunotherapy pipeline, with pooled analysis from five efti trials reinforcing a 7.7-month median overall survival benefit in biological responders and positive first-in-human data for its IMP761 autoimmune program. The company also continues its investigation into the Phase III TACTI-004 futility outcome, with an update expected during the current quarter. Immutep finished the June quarter with A$68.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits, with cost reduction measures underway to extend its funding runway into the first half of 2028. The company said it remains focused on advancing its clinical programs while completing the TACTI-004 review. For the full announcement please click here

Clever Culture Systems doubles global pharma customer base

Clever Culture Systems (ASX: CC5) reported a strong finish to FY26, doubling its large global pharmaceutical customer base to eight as adoption of its APAS® Independence microbiology platform continued to expand. Annual recurring revenue exceeded $1.3 million, while the company expects existing customers and new sales opportunities to support growth in FY27. The company completed new installations with CSL and another global pharmaceutical customer during the quarter, while its sales pipeline now includes up to 100 potential instrument placements with existing customers and around 80 additional qualified opportunities. Management said the business is entering the next phase of its “land and expand” strategy. For the full announcement please click here

RAS Technology Holdings secures expanded Tabcorp contract

RAS Technology Holdings (ASX: RTH) has signed a new four-year agreement with Tabcorp valued at $9.1 million plus indexation to supply domestic racing data and content. The expanded contract adds RAS’s Fast Form service and builds on a partnership spanning more than 15 years. Under the agreement, RAS will provide analytics, predictive models and premium content across Tabcorp’s digital, retail and vision platforms. The company said the contract reinforces customer confidence in its technology and strengthens its position in the racing and wagering industry.

Synertec wins $4m AGL SCADA upgrade contract

Synertec (ASX: SOP) has secured a contract with AGL to deliver Phase 1 of the SOLIS Project, a major upgrade of the energy company’s national SCADA infrastructure. The initial phase is valued at approximately $4 million and will modernise monitoring and control systems across 26 gas and renewable energy sites. The project will centralise operations through AGL’s Melbourne control centre and follows a Letter of Intent announced in May. Synertec said the win reinforces its strategy of securing large-scale automation projects for critical infrastructure and strengthens its position in the energy sector.

White Energy identifies multiple copper-gold exploration targets

White Energy (ASX: WEC) has reported encouraging early drilling and geochemical results from its Mount Rainbow-Specimen Hill Project in Queensland, identifying multiple copper-gold-silver hydrothermal vectors across the prospect. Surface sampling also returned high-grade results of up to 1.2% copper, 5.0g/t gold and 329g/t silver. The company said the results support further exploration, with drilling confirming a large hydrothermal system and multiple mineralising events. White Energy will continue integrating geological, geophysical and geochemical data to refine priority drill targets across the project.