Kinetiko Energy Secures A$5.4M Placement, South African Shareholder Corners Investment

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO), a gas field developer focused on commercialising its 100%-owned shallow conventional gas projects in South Africa, has successfully completed a A$5.4 million private placement to professional and sophisticated investors. Announced on 30 July 2026, the placement received strong support, notably cornerstoned by major South African shareholder Talent 10 Holdings (Pty) Ltd. This significant funding initiative is set to accelerate the company’s strategic field development plans in its South African operations.

The placement secured firm commitments for A$5.4 million (before costs) through the issue of approximately 180 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.03 per share. This price represents a 14% discount to the last traded price of A$0.035 on 27 July 2026. Talent 10 Holdings, an entity associated with Kinetiko non-executive director Mxolisi Mgojo, committed A$3 million of the total. The issue of these director-related shares will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming general meeting.

Kinetiko Energy stated that the proceeds from the placement will primarily be directed towards progressing the Phase 1 field development at the company’s Brakfontein cluster of wells. The company is targeting its first commercial gas production from Brakfontein in late 2027. Additionally, the funds will support the drilling of further exploration wells and complement proposed project funding from existing joint development agreements, enabling Kinetiko to aggressively pursue its Field Development Plan.

Executive Chairman Adam Sierakowski commented that the robust support from both existing major shareholders and new investors reflects their confidence in Kinetiko’s transition from an explorer to a producer. Beyond the Brakfontein development, the funding will also assist with gas production permitting, the search for a new chief executive officer to lead the company’s next phase of growth, and general working capital.