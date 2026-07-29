Dundas Minerals Details Strong Gold Progress and Strategic Advancements

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX: DUN), an Australian gold exploration company with a portfolio of projects located in Western Australia, has released its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2026. The company, which focuses on advancing precious metal exploration assets, highlighted the consolidation of 100% ownership of the Rockland Gold Project and reported significant high-grade gold intercepts from follow-up drilling at the site, marking a productive quarter for its Western Australian assets.

At the Rockland Gold Project, approximately 40 km north of Kalgoorlie, Dundas irrevocably exercised its option to acquire full interest in Mining Lease M24/974, with consideration including a A$100,000 cash payment and a 1.5% net smelter royalty. Follow-up reverse circulation (RC) drilling, comprising 10 holes, confirmed gold mineralisation continuity. One-metre re-assays notably revealed 1m @ 20.35 g/t Au from 140m, within 3m @ 6.94 g/t Au from 138m. Furthermore, Mining Lease M24/1004, hosting the Capricorn Gold Resource, was granted on 8 April 2026. Subsequent to quarter end, Native Title clearance was secured for Capricorn, clearing the way for planned drilling programs to test extensions and infill known gold mineralisation.

Dundas Minerals also progressed native title clearances at the Romano Gold Project and strengthened its board with the appointment of Mr David Greig as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 May 2026. The second tranche of the A$2.5 million placement was completed on 17 April 2026, finalising the capital raise. This supports the company’s strategic focus on its core Kalgoorlie district gold assets, a strategy underlined by the withdrawal from its option over the GTT Metals Group tenements (Gerry Well). As of 30 June 2026, Dundas Minerals reported a cash balance of A$1.877 million.