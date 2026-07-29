North Stawell Minerals Identifies New Gold Targets Following Geophysical Surveys

North Stawell Minerals (ASX:NSM), an exploration company focused on its 445 square kilometre North Stawell Project in Victoria, Australia, targeting gold within the Stawell Corridor, has announced the successful completion of an electrical geophysical survey across its priority Darlington and Forsaken prospects. The six-line, approximately 6.5-kilometre induced polarisation (DDIP) survey aimed to identify potential mineralised zones concealed beneath shallow sediment cover, with results pointing to significant new exploration opportunities for the company.

At the Darlington Prospect, the survey yielded its strongest response at Darlington West, identifying a new priority target for future drilling. This anomaly, characterised by a high chargeability response, lies on the edge of an interpreted basalt body, an area previously untested by drilling, and approximately 300 metres south of known gold intercepts. This discovery significantly increases confidence that the prospective mineralised system extends beyond the currently drilled area. Executive Director Bill Reid commented that the chargeability anomaly at Darlington West is highly encouraging, highlighting Stawell-type (basalt-margin) gold mineralisation.

Meanwhile, at the Forsaken Prospect, repeatable geophysical responses were successfully detected through 30 to 50 metres of cover. These responses broadly align with interpreted bedrock structures, offering additional areas for follow-up assessment and potential drill targeting. Mr. Reid noted that the success of the DDIP geophysics reintroduces an under-utilised “large-area, low-cost” technique, which can be effectively applied across North Stawell Minerals’ tenements where cover sequences often mask mineralisation. The positive outcomes from both prospects support the continued application of this technique to accelerate target selection and exploration across the company’s extensive land holding.