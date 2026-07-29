Inflation Eases, ASX Hits Five-Month High

Australia’s inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in June, falling below market forecasts and providing a boost to investor sentiment. This positive development contributed to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) reaching a five-month high near midday AEST, with shares at their strongest levels since February. Globally, tech giant Apple briefly became only the second company in history, after Nvidia, to achieve a staggering $US5 trillion market valuation, highlighting the continued strength in major technology players despite broader market shifts.

In corporate news, Perpetual has once again rejected the latest acquisition bid from EQT, indicating ongoing strategic differences. Mining giant Rio Tinto announced a profit beat, exceeding market expectations. Locally, Betashares, a prominent Australian financial firm, has become the nation’s second-largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider, managing an impressive $75 billion in assets. The company’s significant growth underscores the increasing popularity of ETFs among Australian investors.

Private equity firm Quadrant, alongside HPS, is reportedly exploring options for Fitness & Lifestyle Group, the owner of Fitness First, including a potential $1.6 billion debt recapitalisation. Fitness & Lifestyle Group is a major player in the health and fitness industry, owning and operating a network of gyms and wellness centres across Australia and beyond. Meanwhile, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued a critical warning to 1.8 million mortgage holders, urging them to check their offset accounts. ASIC noted that bank glitches are costing individuals thousands in unnecessary interest and potentially extending their home loan terms. Globally, the “hottest trade” in AI chip stocks has entered a correction phase, with shares plunging amid growing doubts about big tech spending.