Adherium Announces CEO Transition as Dawn Bitz Steps Down

Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR), a global leader in digital respiratory management and developer of the FDA-cleared Hailie® Smartinhaler® platform, today announced a leadership change. On July 29, 2026, the company confirmed that Chief Executive Officer Dawn Bitz has decided to step down from her role for personal reasons. John Perry, previously Adherium’s Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. This transition aims to provide leadership continuity as the company continues to execute its growth strategy across connected respiratory care, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Value Based Care initiatives.

George Baran, Adherium’s Non-Executive Chair, extended his sincere thanks to Ms. Bitz for her significant contributions over the past year. He credited her with playing a key role in establishing the company’s Remote Patient Monitoring channel, growing recurring Hailie® revenues, and strategically positioning Adherium for future Value Based Care opportunities. Ms. Bitz expressed her pride in the progress made and her confidence in the company’s future under Mr. Perry’s leadership, underscoring the potential to improve the lives of millions living with chronic respiratory disease.

Mr. Perry brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the interim CEO position, with extensive expertise in commercialisation, healthcare technology, value-based care models, and enterprise partnerships. The Board believes his deep understanding of Adherium’s operations, customers, and strategic priorities, coupled with his substantial experience in the US healthcare sector, makes him ideally suited to lead during this period. Mr. Perry stated his immediate focus will be on executing the commercial strategy and accelerating the adoption of the Hailie® platform, building on the strong foundations laid by his predecessor and the team, and highlighted the value reinforced by the iCARE study.