ASX Dips Amid Cyber Attack, Market Warnings

The Australian share market experienced broad declines near noon AEST, even as crude oil prices eased to US$88. This downturn unfolded amidst a significant cyber incident affecting Origin Energy, which impacted approximately 900,000 customers. Adding to market jitters, defence technology firm DroneShield saw its shares dive 8 per cent during morning trade. Investors also weighed a sobering warning from a prominent financial figure, dubbed a “hero of The Big Short,” who suggested that markets could be poised for a sharp decline, particularly in the context of chip giant Nvidia’s recent financial manoeuvres.

Despite the broader market weakness, some companies provided positive updates. Mining firm Whitehaven Coal announced it had hit the top end of its guidance, while gold producer Bellevue Gold issued higher guidance. Fuel supplier Viva Energy also reported a windfall attributed to the ongoing conflict in Iran, demonstrating resilience in certain sectors. However, the financial services sector faced its own challenges, with Morningstar researchers flagging that a Centuria credit fund is confronting a “wave of redemptions” following an influential advisory firm’s decision to cut its rating, specifically due to its exposure to Bathla.

In more positive corporate news, the 177-year-old Australian financial services giant, AMP, is experiencing a significant uplift in its fortunes. AMP provides superannuation, investments, banking, and financial advice services across Australia. A long-ignored partnership with a Beijing-based insurance firm is now reportedly yielding substantial profits, transforming the company’s outlook and positioning it as a growth stock. These varied corporate performances highlight a mixed environment for Australian businesses navigating current economic and geopolitical landscapes.