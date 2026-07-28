BKI Investment Company Reports Robust FY2026 Performance, Introduces Quarterly Dividends

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX: BKI) today announced a strong financial performance for the year ended 30 June 2026, alongside a significant shift in its dividend policy. BKI, an Australian listed investment company focusing on holding high-quality, well-managed companies that provide reliable dividends, reported increases in total revenue and net profit after tax. The Board also confirmed a transition from half-yearly to quarterly dividend payments and the indefinite suspension of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP), meaning all future distributions will be paid in cash.

For FY2026, BKI recorded Total Ordinary Revenue from its Investment Portfolio of $67.8 million, a 4% increase, contributing to a total revenue of $70.7 million, up 2% from the prior year. Net Profit After Tax reached $64.4 million, representing a 4% rise. Basic earnings per share (including special investment revenue) increased by 4% to 7.98 cents per share. The company’s total portfolio value expanded by 6% over the year to $1.67 billion, with Pre-Tax Net Tangible Assets per share climbing to $2.07 from $1.96. BKI also announced a fully franked final dividend of 4.00 cents per share, bringing total FY2026 dividends to 7.95 cents per share, an increase from 7.90 cents in FY2025.

The company’s investment strategy, focused on resilient, dividend-paying companies, delivered a Portfolio Performance of 12.0% for the year, outperforming the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index (franked at 70%) by 4.4%. Key contributors to this performance included significant holdings like BHP Group, New Hope Corporation, and Woodside Energy Group. BKI executed a capital rotation out of some banking sector holdings into Woodside Energy, BHP Group, and APA Group, while also adding Origin Energy and Westpac Banking Corporation to the portfolio to capture attractive dividend yields and potential valuation upside. The Management Expense Ratio (MER) improved by 4% to 0.160%.