Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund Details Estimated July Distribution

Ausbil Investment Management Limited, as responsible entity for the Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund – Active ETF (ASX: DIVI), has today released its estimated distribution and corresponding timetable for the month ending 31 July 2026. Ausbil Investment Management Limited issues and manages various investment funds, including the Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund, an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to generate income primarily through dividend-paying assets for its unitholders.

The estimated distribution amount for this period has been set at 4.90 cents per unit. This announcement provides unitholders with crucial financial details regarding their investment in the fund, outlining the anticipated income distribution for the current monthly cycle. It is important for investors to note that this figure is an estimate, and the final distribution amount may ultimately differ.

Key dates for unitholders to observe include the Ex-Distribution Date, which is scheduled for 3 August 2026, and the Record Date, set for 4 August 2026. The Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Election Date is 31 July 2026, allowing unitholders to opt for reinvestment. The final distribution amount is expected to be announced on 7 August 2026, with the corresponding Payment Date also slated for 7 August 2026.

To be eligible for this distribution, unitholders must be registered on the Fund’s register as of the Record Date. Ausbil advises that all dates presented in this timetable are indicative only and remain subject to potential change. DRP elections must be submitted by 4:00 pm (Sydney time) on the specified election date, with new units issued under the DRP based on the Fund’s price at the conclusion of the distribution period, minus the per-unit distribution entitlement.