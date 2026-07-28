Harvey Norman (HVN) Notes Federal Court Decision, Apologises to Court and Customers

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX: HVN) has formally acknowledged the recent decision by the Federal Court of Australia in the case of `ASIC v Latitude Financial Services and Harvey Norman Holdings Limited`. The diversified retailer operates and franchises retail stores specialising in furniture, bedding, computers, communications, and consumer electronics. The company also manages property and media interests. Harvey Norman noted the ruling, handed down on 28 July 2026, which addresses the court’s findings regarding certain conduct. The company stated it did not intend this conduct to be false, misleading, or deceptive.

Following the Federal Court’s judgment, Harvey Norman Holdings Limited issued an unreserved apology to both the Court and its customer base. The company’s statement clarified that while it did not intend to engage in false, misleading, or deceptive conduct, it accepted the court’s findings. The specific nature of the court’s decision, which also involved Latitude Financial Services, typically pertains to financial product disclosure or promotional practices under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s purview, reinforcing consumer protection standards within the retail finance sector.

In light of the court’s decision, Harvey Norman Holdings Limited reinforced its steadfast commitment to adhering to all its legal obligations. The company explicitly stated its dedication to promoting a robust culture of compliance throughout its extensive network of operations. It affirmed its intention to continually work diligently to ensure full adherence to these obligations, signalling a renewed focus on internal governance and regulatory alignment to maintain public and customer trust in its business practices moving forward.