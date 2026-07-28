Neometals Grants Payment Extension for Tranche 2 Placement

Neometals Ltd (ASX: NMT), an innovative project developer focused on sustainable production of valuable and critical materials essential for a cleaner future, today announced an update regarding the settlement of Tranche 2 of its placement. Originally announced on 20 April 2026 and approved by shareholders on 29 May 2026, the company has agreed to an extension for the outstanding subscription monies. This development follows previous updates on the placement settlement issued throughout June and July 2026.

Following a request from Omaha Value Holdings, Inc. (“Omaha”) and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael S. Luther, Neometals has extended the due date for payment of the A$5 million subscription monies to 7 August 2026. Omaha reconfirmed its intention to complete the subscription by this revised date. The Tranche 2 Placement forms a critical part of the company’s funding activities as it advances its portfolio of high-quality mineral assets and proprietary processing technologies.

In consideration for granting the requested extension, Michael S. Luther has provided a personal guarantee covering Omaha’s subscription obligation, limited to A$2.5 million. Should this guarantee be called upon, payment is to be made no later than 21 August 2026. Neometals expressly stated that this extension and guarantee do not constitute a waiver of any rights or remedies should Omaha fail to meet its payment obligations under the revised timetable.

Neometals stated it continues to maintain regular constructive dialogue with Omaha and will closely monitor the subscription settlement process. The company has committed to providing further updates to the market regarding the completion of the Tranche 2 Placement or any additional material developments as they arise, ensuring transparency for its shareholders.