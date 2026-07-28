Daily Special: Aureka, Great Dirt Resources, Firebird Metals, Freelancer, InteliCare

Australian shares traded lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.34 per cent, to 8,864.10 at 12.35pm AEST. Materials weighed on the market as copper and gold prices retreated, while Brent crude slipped below US$88 a barrel after the US and Iran signalled a willingness to pursue talks, easing concerns over Middle East energy supplies. Mining stocks led the declines, with BHP, Rio Tinto and gold producers weaker, while utilities also lost ground following Origin Energy’s data breach update. Energy stocks were mixed as oil prices eased, although Viva Energy surged after upgrading its first-half earnings outlook. Consumer discretionary stocks outperformed, led by gambling companies, while the major banks edged higher.

In small cap company news,

Aureka (ASX: AKA) appoints COO to advance gold projects Aureka (ASX: AKA) has appointed experienced mining executive Zane Smith as Chief Operating Officer to lead the development of its Comstock Gold & Silver Project into production and progress studies at the Irvine Gold Project. Smith brings extensive mine operations, project delivery and Victorian regulatory approvals experience, with a strong connection to the Stawell Gold Corridor. The appointment supports Aureka’s transition towards production, with Smith also overseeing the company’s toll milling partnership for the Wedderburn Gold Processing Facility. His incentives are tied to delivering safe, profitable production while advancing exploration growth across Aureka’s Victorian gold portfolio.

Great Dirt Resources (ASX: GR8) advances Pilbara and NSW exploration

Great Dirt Resources (ASX: GR8) has identified multiple new lithium exploration targets at its Pilbara Project while progressing follow-up work across its manganese projects in New South Wales. The company plans detailed mapping and soil sampling to refine drilling targets, following encouraging geophysical and geochemical results. Planning is also underway for further work at the Doherty and Basin manganese projects after rock chip samples returned grades of up to 55.1% manganese. Great Dirt ended the June quarter with $3.8 million in cash to fund its ongoing exploration programs.

Firebird Metals (ASX: FRB) achieves LMR cathode technology milestone

Firebird Metals (ASX: FRB) has reported successful independent testing of its proprietary lithium manganese-rich (LMR) cathode material, achieving electrochemical performance comparable to commercial reference products. The company said the material delivered a discharge capacity around 65% higher than typical lithium iron phosphate cathodes, validating its downstream battery materials strategy. The milestone follows 20 successful pilot plant synthesis campaigns in China and marks another step towards commercialising Firebird’s integrated manganese-to-cathode technology. The next phase of development will focus on improving cycle life ahead of demonstration at its Western Australian facility.

Freelancer (ASX: FLN) highlights growth in Escrow and Loadshift

Freelancer (ASX: FLN) reported mixed first-half performance, with continued growth across its Escrow.com and Loadshift businesses offsetting weaker activity in its core Freelancer marketplace. Group gross marketplace volume rose 30.9% to $574.6 million, while reported revenue declined 12.1% in Australian dollar terms. The company said it has strengthened product and financial leadership, improved platform stability and is accelerating the use of AI to enhance customer support and engineering productivity. Management expects operational improvements to support future financial performance.

InteliCare (ASX: ICR) expands Hardi Aged Care partnership

InteliCare (ASX: ICR) has expanded its commercial agreement with Hardi Aged Care following an 84-bed expansion at Hardi’s Blacktown facility and the rollout of its Nurse Call solution across the provider’s aged care network. The initial expansion is expected to increase the contract value by 13% while strengthening recurring SaaS revenue. The Nurse Call deployment is underway at the Blacktown and Manly Vale facilities, with four additional sites still to be rolled out. InteliCare said the expansion demonstrates growing customer adoption of its AI-driven aged care platform and provides further opportunities to increase long-term recurring revenue.