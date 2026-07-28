Clean TeQ Water Commissions First Commercial PHOSPHIX® Plant in Europe

Clean TeQ Water Limited (ASX: CNQ) has announced the successful completion of commissioning and contractual performance testing for its first full-scale commercial PHOSPHIX® phosphate removal plant in Europe. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global technology leader specialising in economic and environmentally sustainable solutions for freshwater scarcity, mine tailings, and metal recovery. Its core markets include water and wastewater recycling, lithium production, and the remining and rehabilitation of mine tailings. This milestone represents the commercial deployment of the PHOSPHIX® technology, delivered in partnership with Enva in Ireland, establishing a crucial operating reference plant for the company in Europe.

The project, originally announced in November 2024, was designed to remove phosphate from industrial wastewater generated by Enva’s end-user, a multinational pharmaceutical manufacturer, ahead of tightening European discharge regulations. During a continuous ten-day operating test in June 2026, all treated water samples analysed by an independent external laboratory returned phosphate concentrations below 0.1 mg/L P-PO4. This result significantly surpassed the contractual requirement of 1 mg/L by more than tenfold. The plant also demonstrated hydraulic capacity above its design specifications, automatically managing varying feed flows while achieving 99% water recovery and producing no liquid brine, instead recovering phosphate as a solid hydroxyapatite by-product.

This successful completion establishes Clean TeQ Water’s first commercial operating reference for PHOSPHIX® and its inaugural commercial reference installation in Europe. Peter Voigt, Clean TeQ Water CEO, stated that the announcement marks the successful commercial deployment of PHOSPHIX® at full industrial scale, consistently delivering phosphate concentrations well below contractual requirements and exceeding design throughput. He highlighted that having a proven European operating plant provides prospective customers with confidence in the technology’s performance under full-scale conditions. The company is actively pursuing additional PHOSPHIX® opportunities across Europe, positioning itself to participate in the growing market driven by the revised European Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.