InVert Graphite Moves to Acquire Innovative Battery Technology, Secures Capital Raise

InVert Graphite Limited (ASX: IVG), an Australian company focused on the exploration, development, and downstream processing of graphite, has announced significant developments in its June 2026 Quarterly Report. The company has entered into binding conditional agreements to acquire RapidGraphite Pty Ltd, which holds an exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide licence for the RapidPulse™ technology. This novel process, developed at Curtin University, is poised to potentially convert natural graphite to battery-grade graphite within seconds, offering a promising advancement for the battery materials sector.

The RapidPulse™ technology has demonstrated materially improved crystallinity and non-acid purification to approximately 99% purity during test work on InVert’s Morogoro graphite samples. This experimental process achieves high purity in a single step without the chemical washing traditionally required. The acquisition provides InVert with access to a pre-pilot Centorr Furnace at Curtin University, capable of processing up to 1kg samples for ongoing trials. Furthermore, the transaction includes ongoing research and development alignment, with Curtin University becoming a shareholder of InVert Graphite. RapidGraphite is also expected to benefit from an A$439,664 AEA Ignite grant awarded by the Australian Government to Curtin University for scaling the technology.

To fund these advancements and provide working capital, InVert has received firm commitments for a strongly supported Placement to institutions and sophisticated investors, raising A$2.5 million before costs. The consideration for the acquisition of RapidGraphite involves 33,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares in InVert and 41,666,667 unlisted InVert options, subject to specific technical performance milestones. This strategic move aims to rapidly build a vertically integrated graphite opportunity, combining the RapidPulse™ technology with the Company’s 100% owned Morogoro natural graphite project in Tanzania. In a related update, InVert has also lodged an application to surrender its non-core White Hill rare earth element licences in South Australia, allowing for a concentrated focus on its core graphite strategy.