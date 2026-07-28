Eastern Resources Reports Strong Cash Position and Operational Outflows for June Quarter

Eastern Resources Limited (ASX: EFE), a mining exploration entity focused on identifying and developing mineral resources, has released its Appendix 5B quarterly cash flow report for the period ending June 2026. The report details the company’s financial activities and cash position, concluding the quarter with robust cash and cash equivalents totalling A$3.274 million. This figure reflects an increase from the A$3.075 million held at the beginning of the reporting period, indicating a strengthened cash position over the three months.

During the June quarter, Eastern Resources experienced net cash outflows from operating activities amounting to A$155,000. This outflow was primarily attributed to A$150,000 in staff costs and A$17,000 in administration and corporate expenses, partially mitigated by A$12,000 in interest received. In contrast, the company reported a significant net cash inflow of A$354,000 from investing activities. This positive movement largely stemmed from a A$361,000 cash gain from acquiring an asset, alongside a modest A$5,000 allocated to capitalised exploration and evaluation expenditure during the quarter.

The report indicated no cash flows from financing activities during the period, with no proceeds from equity issues or borrowings. Payments to related parties and their associates, which cover directors’ fees, consultancy fees, and corporate advisory fees at normal commercial rates, totalled A$125,000 for the quarter. Critically, Eastern Resources Limited estimates it possesses approximately 20.5 quarters of funding available, based on its current level of net operating cash flows and capitalised exploration and evaluation expenditure. The company currently holds no loan facilities or credit standby arrangements, highlighting its debt-free position as it continues its exploration efforts.