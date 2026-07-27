AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX: AFT), a New Zealand-based pharmaceutical company focused on developing, licensing, and distributing a broad range of pharmaceutical products, recently held an Investor R&D Day presentation. The company highlighted robust financial performance for the financial year ending 31 March 2026 (FY26) and outlined ambitious targets for FY27. For FY26, AFT reported operating revenue growth of 22% to NZ$254.7 million and an operating profit of NZ$24.4 million. Looking ahead to FY27, AFT is targeting revenue exceeding NZ$300 million and an increased operating profit between NZ$28 million and NZ$32 million, reflecting ongoing investment in international business hubs and research and development.

A central theme of the presentation was AFT’s extensive R&D pipeline, anticipated to fuel long-term growth. This pipeline includes simpler R&D developments such as two significant Australian OTC projects, new migraine formulations, and additional iron formulations. More advanced technology projects were also detailed, including a sophisticated R&D initiative for Infantile Haemangioma, which involves identifying drugs to inhibit “strawberry birthmark” cells and developing synergistic combinations. Another key project, Pascomer, a treatment for Facial Port Wine Stains, is currently undergoing a Phase II dose-ranging study, targeting a global market potential exceeding US$1 billion.

AFT also detailed its cost-efficient drug development programme, exemplified by Maxigesic IV, which has generated significant licensing income and royalties, notably exceeding its initial investment. Furthermore, the company is collaborating with Stablepharma Plc on developing temperature-stabilised injectable drugs, addressing a substantial global market. AFT’s global reach has expanded, with its medicines now available in 87 countries. The company employs a globally focused business model, utilising direct operations in markets like Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, alongside a network of licensees and distributors across Europe, the USA, and other key regions. This comprehensive strategy, supported by controlled expenditure, underpins AFT’s commitment to future expansion.