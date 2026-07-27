AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX: AFP) recently presented an overview of its extensive research and development portfolio to investors in Auckland, highlighting its potential to sustain the company’s two-decade record of 17% compound annual revenue growth. AFT Pharmaceuticals, a growing New Zealand-based multinational pharmaceutical company, develops, markets, and distributes a broad portfolio of products across various therapeutic categories. The company’s R&D pipeline, comprising eight patented projects, 24 off-patent injectables, and numerous early-stage initiatives, targets multi-billion dollar addressable markets globally, with plans to expand direct market coverage through strengthened business hubs.

Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson expressed confidence in the portfolio’s depth and potential, stating, “The strength, depth and potential of our development portfolio, our record of successfully developing and commercialising innovative medicines, and the returns they have delivered for shareholders to date are a story we are keen to outline more fully.” Key projects include an intravenous iron therapy designed to improve existing infusions, offering a potential market of up to US$7.4 billion. Another significant development is a room-temperature stable cream for Port Wine Stains and Facial Angiofibromas, for which the US FDA granted tentative approval earlier this month, marking AFT’s third FDA approval for a patented medicine. These target markets exceeding US$1 billion.

The portfolio also features technology enabling room-temperature storage for intravenous medicines, with initial markets estimated at US$6 billion. Additionally, a medicine for infantile haemangioma holds a potential market in excess of US$1 billion if successfully developed. AFT underscored R&D value generation by detailing Maxigesic intravenous pain relief medicine, which has yielded $21 million from licensing intellectual property, $5.5 million in royalties on sales, and multi-millions in direct sales margin. Dr Atkinson reiterated the company’s commitment to identifying unmet clinical needs and commercialising innovative medicines, largely funded by internally generated cashflows.