Cauldron Energy Unveils Promising Seismic Survey Results at Yanrey Uranium Project

Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX: CXU) has released the results of its 2026 passive seismic survey program conducted at its wholly-owned Yanrey Uranium Project in Western Australia. Cauldron Energy is an ASX-listed uranium-focused company that fully owns the Yanrey Uranium Project, covering approximately 1,493 square kilometres within a mineral-rich region in Western Australia. The recently completed survey, which encompassed 29 lines for a total of 153.3 line kilometres, aimed to build upon previous geophysical work by precisely locating and extending the margins of the Manyingee, Manyingee South, Manyingee North, and Cosgrove palaeochannels to facilitate air-core exploration drilling scheduled for late 2026 and early 2027.

The survey yielded significant insights across multiple areas. At Manyingee South and Southeast, new data confirmed a buried bedrock island and detailed the eastern arm of the Manyingee South palaeochannel, extending its upstream continuation by at least three kilometres. Crucially, a previously suspected western tributary was defined, stretching two kilometres upstream into a broad 2 x 2.5 kilometre lagoon, now identified as a high-priority exploration target. Similarly, the Ashburton East survey revealed the Ashburton palaeochannel leading into a substantial lagoon before narrowing into a steeply incised gorge, a feature considered highly prospective and analogous to the Bennet Well East deposit.

Additionally, surveying over the Cosgrove Prospect delineated a distinct, smaller palaeochannel, approximately 1.5 kilometres wide and 3.5 kilometres long. Recent exploration drilling at Cosgrove has already confirmed the channel’s robust development, reaching a maximum depth to bedrock of 125 metres. These latest geophysical results are being integrated with Cauldron’s 2025 passive seismic survey data, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of the Yanrey region’s complex palaeochannel uranium system.

Cauldron Energy plans further air-core or rotary mud exploration drilling, complemented by downhole geophysical surveying, within the Yanrey Uranium Project to define new mineralisation and expand existing Mineral Resource Estimates. The company is systematically exploring these palaeochannels as its finances allow, with the newly identified high-priority targets expected to be a focus of upcoming aboriginal heritage clearance and subsequent drilling campaigns.