1414 Degrees Clarifies Materiality of Data Centre Partner Identity

1414 Degrees Ltd (ASX:14D) today issued an addendum to its earlier announcement concerning a Heads of Agreement for a 1GW Data Centre, providing clarification regarding the identity of the counterparty. The company is advancing an integrated clean-energy and industrial decarbonisation platform, leveraging silicon technologies to span grid-scale storage, industrial heat, hydrogen, and advanced battery materials. It confirmed that it does not consider the counterparty’s identity to be information that a reasonable person would expect to materially affect the price or value of its securities.

The clarification follows the initial announcement made on Monday, 27 July 2026, which detailed the Heads of Agreement. 1414 Degrees further affirmed that the original announcement contained all material information relevant to assessing the potential impact of the Heads of Agreement on the company’s securities. The company explicitly stated its position that the earlier announcement was not misleading by omission, reinforcing its commitment to transparent disclosure.

This addendum underscores the company’s compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations, ensuring that the market is fully informed about developments without unnecessary speculation. The Heads of Agreement pertains to a substantial 1GW Data Centre, a significant project that aligns with 1414 Degrees’ strategy of combining near-term infrastructure revenue with scalable technology commercialisation. This strategy is particularly evident at its Aurora Energy Precinct in South Australia, which is designed to support data centre operators and other energy-intensive industries requiring reliable, low-emissions power.

Dr. Kevin Moriarty, Executive Chairman, authorised the announcement on behalf of the Board of Directors. The company’s focus on developing advanced silicon-based systems positions it to address critical needs in energy storage, industrial decarbonisation, and hydrogen production, aligning with broader clean energy transition goals.