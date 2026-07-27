Lion Energy Details Quarterly Cash Flows and Funding Strategy Amidst Strategic Review

Lion Energy Limited has released its Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ending 30 June 2026, detailing its financial position and future funding outlook. The company, an oil and gas exploration entity focused on energy exploration and development, reported a closing cash balance of A$889,000. The report outlines key operational expenditures and strategic financial movements, alongside measures implemented to support ongoing operations.

During the quarter, Lion Energy recorded net cash used in operating activities of A$582,000. This included A$84,000 for production, A$212,000 for staff costs, and A$472,000 in administration and corporate costs. Conversely, cash flows from investing activities generated a net inflow of A$373,000. This was largely due to a A$582,000 share of joint venture cash from the East Seram farmout, partially offset by A$328,000 spent on exploration and evaluation.

With an estimated 0.98 quarters of funding available based on current outgoings, the company detailed its capital-raising efforts. Lion Energy expects A$400,000 net proceeds from the termination of its hydrogen project, announced on 24 July 2026 as part of a strategic review. Additionally, the sale of its 2.5% interest in the Seram (Non-Bula) Production Sharing Contract, valued at approximately US$1.2 million and announced in September 2025, is anticipated to complete in Q3 2026, pending customary approvals.

Lion Energy Limited affirmed its expectation to maintain its current level of net operating cash flows. The company stated it believes it will continue operations and meet business objectives, supported by these upcoming cash inflows from asset realisations. The board authorised the release of this financial statement on 27 July 2026.