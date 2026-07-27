ASX Rises Amid Key Corporate Moves

The Australian Securities Exchange saw shares climb almost one per cent near noon (AEST) today, with positive sentiment partly driven by a dive in oil prices. However, not all companies shared in the gains, as retailer Myer tumbled after flagging an upcoming profit squeeze. In contrast, Carnaby Resources surged 61 per cent following a takeover bid from Evolution Mining, a leading Australian gold producer. Meanwhile, Australian energy company Santos announced the shipment of its first cargo from the Barossa gas field.

Several significant corporate transactions are also making headlines. EQT has submitted a fresh takeover offer for Perpetual, an Australian financial services company specialising in funds management, superannuation, and advisory services. In another substantial deal, HSBC is reportedly finalising an agreement to offload its more than $30 billion Australian loan book to Blackstone’s private credit division. This move signals the entry of Blackstone, a global investment management firm specialising in alternative assets, into Australia’s competitive home lending market.

Adding to the day’s financial news, KPMG, a global professional services network providing audit, tax, and advisory services, has been banned from new Victorian government work. This ban stems from a growing scandal surrounding the firm’s misuse of confidential client documents, a development expected to reduce contracts, exacerbate financial pressures, and potentially lead to job losses. Broader global market concerns also persist, with anxieties about a new wave of inflation pushing bond yields significantly higher, particularly intensified by ongoing geopolitical events, placing the US Federal Reserve in a challenging position.