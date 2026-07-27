G50 Corp Confirms Extensive Gold, Silver, and Gallium Mineralisation at Golconda Project

G50 Corp Limited (ASX:G50), an exploration company progressing critical minerals and precious metals projects in the United States, including the Golconda Project in Arizona and the White Caps Project in Nevada, announced on 27 July 2026 the final results from its 2025-2026 drill program at the 100% owned Golconda Project. The company confirmed shallow and strong gold-silver and gallium mineralisation hosted within the district-scale Tub Structural Zone. This latest update solidifies mineralisation over a strike length of 1.8 kilometres at the property.

The drill program, which aimed to follow up on high-grade intercepts, increase knowledge of depth extent, and explore new targets, successfully achieved all objectives. Significant results from four angled RC drillholes (GRC51-54) at the northwestern Golden Eagle target further expanded and confirmed the project’s potential. Notable drill intercepts include 3.0 metres at 4.29 g/t gold and 814.0 g/t silver from 10.7 metres (GRC51), and 21.3 metres at 3.72 g/t gold and 28.76 g/t silver from 36.6 metres, including 10.7 metres at 7.25 g/t gold and 49.82 g/t silver from 36.6 metres (GRC54). The results also confirmed the widespread presence of gallium within the Tub Structural Zone, with intercepts such as 213 metres at 20.6 g/t gallium from surface in GRC 48.

G50 Corp’s Managing Director, Mark Wallace, commented that the results reinforce Golconda’s scale and importance, highlighting the extensive strike length, high-grade intercepts, and polymetallic mineralisation. The Tub Structural Zone hosts multiple sub-parallel quartz-sulphide veins containing gold, silver, and base metal mineralisation, characterised by a broad halo of hydrothermal alteration that consistently hosts gallium. The company plans to incorporate the drilling results to refine and update the geological model, generate new drilling targets, commence core drilling around December 2026, and undertake baseline studies to support permitting for an Exploration Plan of Operations, alongside further metallurgical test work.